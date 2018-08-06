Going Viral: President Trump Stops Motorcade To Thank Firefighte - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Going Viral: President Trump Stops Motorcade To Thank Firefighters

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Video of President Donald Trump stopping his motorcade to meet and thank first responders is going viral. 

As the president's motorcade rolled by Trump made, what appeared to be, a sudden stop in order to shake the hands of some nearby firefighters. 

"Thank you, men, thank you," Trump said as he shook hands.

The president then gathered the firefighters together and took a group photo where he gave a thumb's up. Some of the firefighters grabbed selfies. 

The video was shot in June, but the tweet has since been going viral.

As of Monday morning, the tweet had 10,000 shares and more than 25,000 likes. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
