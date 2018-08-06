Going Viral: President Trump Stops Motorcade To Thank Firefighters

Video of President Donald Trump stopping his motorcade to meet and thank first responders is going viral.

As the president's motorcade rolled by Trump made, what appeared to be, a sudden stop in order to shake the hands of some nearby firefighters.

"Thank you, men, thank you," Trump said as he shook hands.

The president then gathered the firefighters together and took a group photo where he gave a thumb's up. Some of the firefighters grabbed selfies.

The video was shot in June, but the tweet has since been going viral.

As of Monday morning, the tweet had 10,000 shares and more than 25,000 likes.