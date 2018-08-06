Probe underway after baby found dead in East River - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Probe underway after baby found dead in East River

    Monday, August 6 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-08-06 13:05:58 GMT
    Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

A family visiting from Stillwater, Oklahoma, spotted the boy, about 8 months old, at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

He was wearing only a diaper and was in shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline.

No parent or guardian was present.

Police say the child showed no signs of trauma. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

It wasn't clear how long the baby had been in the water.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

