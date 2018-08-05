Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols after criticism from advocacy groups.

The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). In this photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018, people opposing Proposition A listen to a speaker during a rally in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri votes Tuesday, Aug. 7 on a so-called right-to-work law, a voter referendum seeking to b...

A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.

5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.

(Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl...

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...

A message from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico that people were starving led to the discovery of 11 children in filthy conditions.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows Siraj Wahhaj. Wahhaj was jailed on a Georgia warrant alleging child abduction after law enforcement officers searching a rural northe...

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows Lucas Morten. Morten was arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive after law enforcement officers searching a rural northern New ...

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. La...

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, aerial photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching...

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - A message that people were starving, believed to come from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico, led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions.

Taos County Sheriff's officials said Saturday the children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia - 145 miles (233 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque and in an isolated high-desert area near the New Mexico-Colorado border. They were then turned over to state child-welfare workers.

Two men were arrested during the search. Siraj Wahhaj was detained on an outstanding warrant in Georgia alleging child abduction. Lucas Morten was jailed on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.

It was not immediately clear Sunday if either had retained an attorney.

A 3-year-old boy reported missing from Georgia's Clayton County since December 2017 was not among the 11 children found at the compound.

Three women, believed to be the mothers of the children, were detained and later released.

"The children are in our custody and our number one priority right now is their health and safety," New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Monique Jacobsons said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with law enforcement on this investigation."

The search at the compound just a few miles from the Colorado border came amid a two-month investigation in collaboration with Clayton County authorities and the FBI, according to Hogrefe.

He said FBI agents had surveilled the area a few weeks ago but didn't find probable cause to search the property.

That changed when Georgia detectives forwarded a message to Hogrefe's office that initially had been sent to a third party, saying: "We are starving and need food and water."

The sheriff said there was reason to believe the message came from someone inside the compound.

"I absolutely knew that we couldn't wait on another agency to step up and we had to go check this out as soon as possible," Hogrefe said.

What authorities found was what Hogrefe called "the saddest living conditions and poverty" he has seen in 30 years on the job.

Other than a few potatoes and a box of rice, there was little food in the compound, which Hogrefe said consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing and electricity.

Hogrefe said the adults and children were without shoes and wore basically dirty rags for clothing and "looked like Third World country refugees."

The group appeared to be living at the compound for a few months, but the sheriff said it remains unclear how or why they ended up in New Mexico.

