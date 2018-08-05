Beauty Queen Resigns Title Rather Than Cover Tattoos

Firefighters battled a fully involved house fire Sunday in Newalla.More >>
Firefighters battled a fully involved house fire Sunday in Newalla.More >>
“Murphy Brown” will weigh in on the MeToo movement when the series starring Candice Bergen returns to a very different world in September.More >>
“Murphy Brown” will weigh in on the MeToo movement when the series starring Candice Bergen returns to a very different world in September.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.