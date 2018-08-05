Fire Crews Battle Fully Involved House Fire In Newalla

Firefighters are battling a fully involved house fire Sunday in Newalla.

The Newalla Fire Department responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the 5200 block of Vernon Dr. near Southeast 59th Street and South Harrah Road.

Harrah Fire and Oklahoma City Fire have been called to assist with manpower.

This is a developing story. News 9 and News9.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.