Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...

Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.

(Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley...

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.

(Laurie Sparham/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Disney shows Ewan McGregor in a scene from "Christopher Robin." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Impossible -- Fallout” topped ticket sales for the se...

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Cruise sped past Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office to lead all films for the second straight week with an estimated $35 million in ticket sales for "Mission Impossible -- Fallout."

The success of Paramount Pictures' sixth, stunt-filled "Mission: Impossible" installment, along with muted enthusiasm for the Walt Disney Co.'s "Christopher Robin," made for a seldom-seen result: A Disney movie debuting in second place.

In a year where the studio has already notched three $1 billion films worldwide ("Black Panther," ''Avengers: Infinity War" and, as of this week, "Incredibles 2"), the more modest Winnie-the-Pooh live-action revival opened with a relatively ho-hum $25 million. As a reminder that "Christopher Robin" was a minor release for Disney, "Black Panther" on Sunday became the third film to ever cross $700 million domestically, a feat only previously accomplished by "Avatar" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Made for an estimated $75 million, Marc Forster's "Christopher Robin" stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Christopher Robin reunited with the beloved characters of the Hundred Acre Wood: Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and the rest (who are rendered digitally but convincingly felt-like). While reviews were mixed, audiences gave it an "A'' CinemaScore.

Cathleen Taff, head of distribution for Disney, said there's room for non-tentpole releases in the Disney slate.

"It's one of our smaller films and it's really focused on character and emotion," said Taff. "We're happy with where it's at and we think it's got some runway being one of the only family options going forward."

Taff confirmed that "Christopher Robin" has been denied a release in China, locking the release out from the world's second largest film market. While China provides no reason for the films it doesn't select for its theaters, government sensors have recently been blocking images of Winnie-the-Pooh after bloggers began using him to parody Chinese president Xi Jinping.

The late-summer success of "Mission: Impossible" - which has made $124.5 million thus far along with $205 million internationally - is helping solidify a comeback summer for Hollywood. The summer box office is up 10.6 percent from last year's record-low season, according to comScore, and year-to-date ticket sales are up 8 percent.

"As we head into what is almost always the slowest weekend at the summer box office, we have some nice momentum going," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore. "With a 10.6 percent increase over the summer last year, we're going to maintain a solid advantage when we get to the end of the month."

Not all the news was great. Comedy continues to struggle at the box office. The R-rated action-comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me," starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, debuted in third with $12.4 million for Lionsgate.

And a pair of poorly reviewed releases sputtered in nationwide release. Fox's young-adult dystopian thriller "The Darkest Minds" (19 percent "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes) opened with $5.7 million on 3,127 screens. And right-wing filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza's "Death of a Nation" (0 percent "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes) debuted with $2.3 million on 1,032 screens.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday also are included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1."Mission: Impossible -- Fallout," $35 million.

2."Christopher Robin," $25 million ($5 million international).

3."The Spy Who Dumped Me," $12.4 million.

4."Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," $9.1 million.

5."The Equalizer," $8.8 million.

6."Hotel Transylvania 3," $8.8 million.

7."Ant-Man and the Wasp," $6.2 million.

8."The Darkest Minds," $5.8 million.

9."Incredibles 2," $5 million.

10."Teen Titans Go! To the Movies," $4.9 million.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

