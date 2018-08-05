Entire Police Force Suspended After Chief Charged With Corruptio - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Entire Police Force Suspended After Chief Charged With Corruption

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
By Associated Press
SOUTHPORT, N.C. -

All police operations have been suspended in a North Carolina town in the aftermath of public corruption charges levied against its chief and an officer. Southport Mayor Jerry Dove tells WECT-TV that he and the city board last week asked the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office to assume all law enforcement functions until further notice. 

Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David said Thursday that Police Chief Gary Smith and Lt. Mike Simmons had a "habitual and repeated pattern" of leaving their police posts for work at a trucking company. They were arrested Thursday, the same day multiple search warrants were executed at the police department, town hall and trucking company.

The department's website says six others make up the force. David says some officers were whistleblowers. 

All officers are on paid administrative leave.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.