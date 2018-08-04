Patrick Stewart To Reprise Iconic Picard Role In New "Star Trek" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Patrick Stewart To Reprise Iconic Picard Role In New "Star Trek" Series

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

CBS announced Saturday that Patrick Stewart will reprise his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard in a new "Star Trek" series. It will be streamed on CBS All Access

The still-unnamed series will explore the "next chapter" of Picard's life. 

Stewart played the Enterprise captain in the TV series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1987-94), and in several feature films. He last appeared in the role in the movie "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002. Stewart, who will also be an executive producer of the show, described it is an "unexpected but delightful surprise" to reprise the role after, he thought, it had "run its natural course." 

He said it has been "humbling" to hear from fans about how Picard has helped and inspired them. 

"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times," Stewart said in a statement. "I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."

The news was announced at the 2018 Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas. 

"Discovery" executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman will also serve as an executive producer. 

"Discovery" will return to CBS All Access in January. Season 1 is currently streaming on CBS All Access.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.