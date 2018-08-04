Wandering Toddler In Bloodstained Clothes Leads Police To 2 Dead - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Wandering Toddler In Bloodstained Clothes Leads Police To 2 Dead Bodies

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -

Authorities in Alabama say a wandering toddler with blood stains led police to two dead bodies, CBS affiliate WIAT reports.  Birmingham Police are now working a double homicide investigation in the death of two middle-aged adults found dead inside a home. 

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams told AL.com that police responding to a report of a child alone on the street found a toddler wearing bloodstained clothes Thursday. The child was uninjured and led officers to a home where an adult male and an adult female were found dead.

Williams says the child's relationship to the adults is currently unknown.

Their deaths have been classified as homicides. Identities have been withheld pending notification of family.

Police are investigating.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.