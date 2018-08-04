Authorities: No survivors of small plane crash in Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Authorities: No survivors of small plane crash in Oklahoma

HUBBARD, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane crashed in northern Oklahoma, killing everyone on board.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley says the plane crashed Saturday morning near Ponca City, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said in an email that as many as six people may have been onboard the single-engine Extra EA400 plane when it crashed and burned shortly after take-off from Ponca City Regional Airport.

Kelley and Highway Patrol Lt. Kera Philippi say investigators haven't confirmed how many people were on board, but that no one survived.

Lunsford says the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The Extra EA400 is described as a six-seat corporate aircraft.

