OHP: At Least 5 Confirmed Dead In Fiery Plane Crash Near Ponca City

A small passenger plane crashed into a soybean field near Ponca City Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirm.

OHP says a plane with three adults and two children on board crashed north of Hubbard Road and U Street.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelly says there are confirmed fatalities.

OHP tells News 9 there are at least five fatalities.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The victims have not been identified.

This is a developing story. News 9 and News9.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.