No None Survivors In Fiery Plan Crash Near Ponca City

A small passenger plane has crashed into a soybean field near Ponca City Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirm.

According to report, a plane with multiple people on board crashed north of Hubbard Road and U Street.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelly says there are confirmed fatalities.

The number of fatalities is unknown at this time, but we're told there are no known survivors.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. News 9 and News9.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.