Anadarko Leaders Work To Dispel ‘Worst Town’ Rumor

The Anadarko community and its leaders are dismissing an online report calling the city the worst city in the state to live in.

A recent article by homesnacks.net ranked Anadarko as one of the worst places to live based on economic growth and crime rates.

However according to city leaders, the city does not have the highest crime rate per capita.

Anadarko Mayor Kyle Eastwood says they have focused on economic development and beautification projects in recent years; claiming the report misconstrues the facts.

“We have a lot to offer the community. It’s a place to visit to see Native American culture, and that’s why we call ourselves the Indian capital of the nation,” Eastwood said.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the city’s attractions.