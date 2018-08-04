Anadarko Leaders Work To Dispel ‘Worst Town’ Rumor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Anadarko Leaders Work To Dispel ‘Worst Town’ Rumor

Posted: Updated:

The Anadarko community and its leaders are dismissing an online report calling the city the worst city in the state to live in.

A recent article by homesnacks.net ranked Anadarko as one of the worst places to live based on economic growth and crime rates.

However according to city leaders, the city does not have the highest crime rate per capita.

Anadarko Mayor Kyle Eastwood says they have focused on economic development and beautification projects in recent years; claiming the report misconstrues the facts.

“We have a lot to offer the community. It’s a place to visit to see Native American culture, and that’s why we call ourselves the Indian capital of the nation,” Eastwood said.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the city’s attractions.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.