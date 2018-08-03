El Reno Community Comes Together After Toddler’s Hot Car Death

Candlelight vigil held for toddler who died after discovered in a hot car.

A community in mourning gathered for a candlelight vigil remembering a little boy whose life tragically ended. Police say the child died after his father left him inside a hot car.

As the investigation into his death continues, the community says right now their focus is on healing.

Main Street Executive Director Shana Ford says in a last-minute decision, she and other board members voted to postpone the city's Rock the Block event so the child's family could properly mourn.

“Love is not a feeling it’s an action,” said Ford.

With a population of just 20,000 El Reno City Mayor Matt White says the boy’s sudden death has rocked the community.

“When people heard about it, they gasped, they grabbed their children. It’s heartbreaking,” said Mayor White.