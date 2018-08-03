Remains Of WWII Solider Killed At Pearl Harbor Returned To Oklah - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Remains Of WWII Solider Killed At Pearl Harbor Returned To Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The body of a USS Oklahoma sailor who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor is back in Green country.

Seaman first class Eugene Wicker's body arrived at Tulsa International Airport. DNA identified the remains of the Coweta native. A military funeral will be held for Wicker tomorrow in Fort Gibson.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
