El Reno Father Accused Of Murder After Son’s Hot Car Death

A corrections officer from El Reno has been arrested for the death of his 3-year-old son, after leaving the boy in a hot car Thursday afternoon.

Police think alcohol played a role in Adam Kolar's actions.

When police and paramedics arrived, Kolar was performing CPR on his son, but the boy had been outside in the car so long, that not even the shade from a large overhanging tree could keep him alive.

The frantic 911 call by Kolar's friend came in about 5 p.m. Thursday.

“He was left in the vehicle in the car seat. We finally found him in the car. He’s unconscious right now, and he’s drooling. We need somebody here now,” he told the dispatcher.

The friend had been at the Kolar home for more than an hour before they realized the boy was missing.

“I’m saying anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours,” he told the dispatcher.

Police think the child may have been trapped in his car seat even longer than that, though.

“We’re trying to establish a timeline right now, but it was a substantial amount of time,” said Lt. Van Gillock with the El Reno Police Department.

Police said Kolar was the only person taking care of his son that day while his wife was at work. Investigators think Kolar forgot the boy in the car, as he had obviously been drinking when officers arrived on the scene.

“During the interview with the father, there was an odor of alcohol. His speech was slurred. It was determined that he was possibly intoxicated,” Gillock said.

OSBI will be testing Kolar's blood to determine exactly how intoxicated he was.

Family members told News 9 that Kolar is a corrections officer at the federal prison in town, but the owners of that facility have not yet released information on his employment status as a result of this incident.

Police say the negligence involved in the crime is inexcusable.

“This particular child was in a car seat,” said Gillock, “(and) couldn’t get out of the car seat and couldn’t take care of themselves, so we just have to look out for our kids.”

Kolar was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint.