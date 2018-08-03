1 Arrested After Short Standoff In NW OKC

A man was arrested after a short standoff in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police were called to the area of NW 99 and Military in reference to a large disturbance.

When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself in a home.

The TAC team mobilized and a short time after they arrived, the man allowed officers to take him into custody.

Police have not released why they were called to the area and have not identified the person arrested.

