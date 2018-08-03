Little fighting so far over files seized from Trump lawyer

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

A court-ordered review of files seized by the FBI from President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has been less a battle than a congenial slog, with lawyers for Cohen and Trump yet to contest any of the judge's decisions.

Little fighting so far over files seized from Trump lawyer

Experts say a deadly Northern California wildfire burned so hot at its peak that it created a cyclone of flames that reached 143 mph.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...

Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

Connecticut officials have asked the state of Virginia to pardon a 19th-century abolitionist who was executed after John Brown's raid on Harper's Ferry.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Back in April, Republican President Donald Trump seemed like he was poised for a fight over files seized by the FBI from his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

"Attorney-client privilege is dead!" he tweeted. Lawyers for Cohen and Trump rushed into court in an attempt to prevent federal prosecutors from looking at the documents and electronic devices they had seized.

Prosecutors have said publicly that they are investigating possible fraud in Cohen's business dealings but haven't disclosed details. He has not been charged.

So far, though, a court-ordered review of the seized material has been less a battle than a congenial slog.

Barbara Jones, the former federal judge appointed as a "special master" to referee any disagreements over attorney client privilege, is nearly finished with her work and to date the lawyers for Cohen and Trump have yet to contest any of her decisions.

According to court filings, she already has given prosecutors access to more than 3.5 million of the 4 million seized electronic communications, recorded conversations, videos and other items taken in the April 9 raid.

Lawyers for Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization designated 12,000 documents as privileged and confidential. As of Thursday, Jones had gone through 9,000 of those files and largely split her decisions: She said 3,600 didn't qualify as privileged or highly personal.

The Trump and Cohen legal teams have the ability to challenge Jones' decisions before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood. So far, they have not.

"Mr. Cohen and his counsel are extraordinarily grateful to the special master and her firm for the painstaking care and clear direction she provided to keep this process on track, efficient and on time," Todd Harrison, a lawyer for Cohen, said in a court filing. Harrison said some of the devices belonged to Cohen's daughter, son and wife or only contained family videos and other highly personal materials.

Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas has also praised the process, saying: "Everyone has been working very well together."

The lack of any serious fighting over potentially sensitive private documents could be the result of all sides deciding they would rather not have their disputes aired in public.

Early on in the case, when lawyers for Cohen were trying to keep the names of his clients private, Judge Wood forced them to reveal in open court that one of them was Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

Wood has said any legal challenges would be public, though the subject matter could remain secret to protect the confidentiality of materials that might ultimately be deemed privileged.

Jones reports her progress publicly in the Manhattan court file, most recently Thursday, when she said she'd most recently looked at another 1,846 items designated as privileged and agreed that 1,314 of them are and another one is highly personal. She rejected 531 privilege designations.

She also revealed that her law firm's legal bill for the month of June was $367,761, an amount that reflects a team of lawyers working seven days a week to go through all the material.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.