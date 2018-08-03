Report: Church leaders pressured victims, cops over abuse

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Trump at rally makes false claim on photo IDs for groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside Earth

Deep origin of rare blue diamonds revealed in their flaws

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...

A soon-to-be-released grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses concluded that church leaders in every part of the state "brushed aside" victim complaints with the goal of preventing scandals.

A soon-to-be-released grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses concluded that church leaders in every part of the state "brushed aside" victim complaints with the goal of...

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

A court-ordered review of files seized by the FBI from President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has been less a battle than a congenial slog, with lawyers for Cohen and Trump yet to contest any of the judge's decisions.

A court-ordered review of files seized by the FBI from President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has been less a battle than a congenial slog, with lawyers for Cohen and Trump yet to contest any of the judge's...

Little fighting so far over files seized from Trump lawyer

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.

(Taylor Irby /The News & Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...

Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...

In waiting for answers, automakers stick to Obama-era rules

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A soon-to-be-released grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses says that church leaders in every part of the state "brushed aside" victim complaints to prevent scandals.

That finding and others from the grand jury were disclosed in a court filing made public Friday resolving one of many legal disputes over the report.

According to the document, the grand jury found that several diocesan administrators, including bishops, dissuaded victims from reporting abuse and sometimes pressured law enforcement to end or avoid investigations.

The details were disclosed in a filing involving retired Erie Bishop Donald Trautman.

He dropped his challenge to the report's publication in its current form, after prosecutors agreed some of the report's broad claims were not specifically directed at him.

