Siloam Springs Police ID Man Found Dead Near Highway 412

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

West Siloam Springs Police Chief Larry Barnett has identified the man whose body was found by the side of the road Thursday. 

Police found the body of Kelvin Dean Boyle early Thursday morning near Highway 412 about 5 miles west of the Arkansas border. The 35-year-old man had been hit by several vehicles.

"When they actually were on the road and hit it they thought they had run over a deer that had already been hit," said Chief Larry Barnett of West Siloam Springs Police Department. "I believe 3 or 4 different vehicles that we talked to that actually had hit the body."

Boyle was from Southwest City, Missouri.

Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the death. If you know anything you’re asked to contact police, OHP or OSBI.

