Brown University coach charged with assaulting her husband

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The women's basketball coach at Brown University has been charged with assaulting her husband.

Sarah Behn was arraigned Monday on a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member, according to Wrentham District Court.

The Providence Journal reports a police report filed in Foxboro, Massachusetts, says Timothy McGahan, Behn's husband, told officers she pushed him and pinned him against a wall.

Behn's attorney, Jerome Sweeney, says Behn denies that and it's a private matter.

The report says Behn told officers McGahan yelled at her mother and she intervened to push him away. It says she said they're getting divorced.

Behn became head coach in 2014. Brown says it doesn't discuss employees outside the context of their jobs.

Behn was a star player at Boston College from 1989 to 1993.

