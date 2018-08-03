Texas chemical plant, CEO indicted for 'reckless' release - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Texas chemical plant, CEO indicted for 'reckless' release

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family mourns woman killed in California subway stabbing

    Family mourns woman killed in California subway stabbing

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:08:09 GMT
    Friends and family are remembering an 18-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at a train station in Oakland, California in an unprovoked attack against her and her sister.More >>
    Friends and family are remembering an 18-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at a train station in Oakland, California in an unprovoked attack against her and her sister.More >>

  • Florida lobster fishermen fear trade war amid Irma recovery

    Florida lobster fishermen fear trade war amid Irma recovery

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:08:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...
    Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.More >>
    Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-08-03 20:08:03 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
    •   

HOUSTON (AP) - The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members were indicted Friday in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Arkema North America, its CEO Richard Rowe and plant manager Leslie Comardelle were charged in the Harris County indictment with "recklessly" releasing chemicals into the air. The charge carries up to $1 million in fines and five years' imprisonment.

"Indictments against corporations are rare," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "Those who poison our environment will be prosecuted when the evidence justifies it."

After Arkema's plant lost power, its organic peroxides began heating and decomposing. The compounds, used in a variety of products from plastics to paints, caught fire and partially exploded, sending plumes of smoke skyward.

First responders and neighbors said they were sickened after the incident.

Arkema spokeswoman Janet Smith on Friday said the corporation would fight the indictment, citing a U.S. Chemical Safety Board report released last May that credited it for having safeguards that likely would've worked in a low-level flood event.

Arkema officials have insisted since the incident last August that they planned as best they could but that the rainfall was unprecedented.

The agency's lead investigator Mark Wingard said Arkema crews worked "to the best of their ability" to keep equipment that cooled and stabilized its organic peroxides from losing power as six feet of water engulfed the plant.

An internal watchdog at the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it will audit the agency's response following several high-profile accidents and spills after the historic storm, including the explosions and fire at the Arkema plant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.