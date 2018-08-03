Oklahoma Lawsuit Against Opioid Makers Back In State Court - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Lawsuit Against Opioid Makers Back In State Court

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma against the makers of opioids is going back to state court.

U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange in Oklahoma City ruled Friday that the lawsuit does not "necessarily raise" a federal issue.

Opioid manufacturers had moved the case to federal court, saying the state is asking them to make different safety and efficacy disclosures to the public than required by federal law and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

State Attorney General Mike Hunter sought to move the case back to state court.

The ruling came shortly after Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton joined Hunter in announcing that the two tribes are also suing the manufacturers, alleging deceptive marketing campaign have led to opioid addictions and deaths.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.