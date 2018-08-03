NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car

Saturday, August 4 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-08-04 23:31:04 GMT
(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-08-04 23:26:12 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). In this photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018, people opposing Proposition A listen to a speaker during a rally in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri votes Tuesday, Aug. 7 on a so-called right-to-work law, a voter referendum seeking to b...
The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.More >>
The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-08-04 23:25:50 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-08-04 23:23:38 GMT
(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-08-04 23:23:27 GMT
(Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley...
Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.More >>
Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-08-04 23:23:19 GMT
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
Saturday, August 4 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-08-04 23:23:05 GMT
(Grass Valley Fire Department via AP). In this photo taken July 28, 2018, provided by the Grass Valley Fire Department, a cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as it awaited rescue from the heat and...
A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as the pair awaited rescue from the heat and flames.More >>
A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as the pair awaited rescue from the heat and flames.More >>