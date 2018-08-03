Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Trump at rally makes false claim on photo IDs for groceries

Trump at rally makes false claim on photo IDs for groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside Earth

Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside Earth

Deep origin of rare blue diamonds revealed in their flaws

Deep origin of rare blue diamonds revealed in their flaws

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Protesters outside a New York City courthouse are demanding that charges be dropped against a woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4.

Protesters outside a New York City courthouse are demanding that charges be dropped against a woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4.

Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket

Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.

New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...

The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun dolling out donations to influence the midterm elections _ including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress.

The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun dolling out donations to influence the midterm elections _ including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online.

A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee's third largest county.

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee's third largest county.

(Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Republican Glenn Jacobs waits for early results to come in for the mayoral race, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Jacobs, who is also the WWE wrestler known as Kane, defeated Democrat Linda Ha...

(Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Republican Glenn Jacobs waits for early results to come in for the mayoral race, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Jacobs, who is also the WWE wrestler known as Kane, defeated Democrat Linda Ha...

WWE wrestler known as Kane wins mayor's race in Tennessee

WWE wrestler known as Kane wins mayor's race in Tennessee

NEW YORK (AP) - An immigration protester who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4 is taking a jab at first lady Melania Trump at her latest court appearance.

Therese Okoumou wore a green dress on Friday painted with the words "I really care, why won't u?" - a reference to the jacket the first lady wore on her way to visit a facility for migrant children in June.

Her jacket said: "I really don't care, do u?"

The 44-year-old Okoumou has pleaded not guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct. If convicted, she faces up to six months behind bars per count.

Her next court appearance is Oct. 1.

Okoumou said she climbed the landmark as a spur-of-the-moment protest against the separation of children from parents crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.