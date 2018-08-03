Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket

Friday, August 3 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:46:27 GMT
(Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Republican Glenn Jacobs waits for early results to come in for the mayoral race, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Jacobs, who is also the WWE wrestler known as Kane, defeated Democrat Linda Ha...
Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee's third largest county.More >>
(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...
Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.More >>
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...
Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.More >>
(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun dolling out donations to influence the midterm elections _ including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress.More >>
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...
New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - An immigration protester who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4 is taking a jab at first lady Melania Trump at her latest court appearance.
Therese Okoumou wore a green dress on Friday painted with the words "I really care, why won't u?" - a reference to the jacket the first lady wore on her way to visit a facility for migrant children in June.
Her jacket said: "I really don't care, do u?"
The 44-year-old Okoumou has pleaded not guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct. If convicted, she faces up to six months behind bars per count.
Her next court appearance is Oct. 1.
Okoumou said she climbed the landmark as a spur-of-the-moment protest against the separation of children from parents crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
