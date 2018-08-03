Trump Says Only 'FAKE NEWS' Is The 'Enemy Of The People'

President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

President Trump on Thursday clarified that not all members of the media are the "enemy of the people," just the "FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media."

Mr. Trump tweeted that in response to comments his daughter and top aide Ivanka Trump made earlier in the day, when she said she didn't believe the press is the enemy of the people, contradicting her father's past statements.

"They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!" the president tweeted Thursday.

Later Thursday night during a "Make America Great Again" rally in Pennsylvania, the president touched on a number of topics unrelated to the 2018 midterms. He particularly spent time airing grievances over media coverage, after again calling the "fake news" media the "enemy of the people" earlier in the day. Mr. Trump kicked off his rally with a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the 2016 presidential election, reliving his victories state by state and how the press covered them.

Mr. Trump also spent a chunk of his speech expressing his frustrations with media coverage of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, and meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Mr. Trump emphasized that meeting with foreign leaders like Putin is a good thing. The president did not mention Russian meddling in the 2016 election or attempts in the 2018 midterms, which top Cabinet officials denounced only hours earlier in the White House press briefing.

"I had a great meeting with Putin, we discussed everything," the president said, decrying media coverage of the aftermath.

Mr. Trump said the media even tarnished his meeting with Queen Elizabeth in England.

"They can make anything bad because they are the fake, fake, disgusting news," the president said, before adding it was time to get back to "boring" topics like Bob Casey.

Thursday morning, when Axios' Mike Allen asked Ivanka Trump if she thinks the media is the enemy of the people, she responded, "No, I don't."

Elaborating, she explained, "No I don't. I mean I certainly – I certainly have – I can share my own personal perspective. I've certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate. So I know I have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe especially when they're sort of feel targeted but no I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people."

Thursday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to contradict Mr. Trump's past comments describing the press as the enemy of the people.

Mr. Trump has called the "fake news" media the enemy of the people multiple times since taking office. The president's critiques on the media seemed to intensify surrounding his heavily criticized meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

