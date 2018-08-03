US Employers Add 157,000 Jobs, Jobless Rate Hits 3.9 Percent - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

US Employers Add 157,000 Jobs, Jobless Rate Hits 3.9 Percent

By Associated Press
U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, adding 157,000 jobs, a solid gain but below the healthy pace they maintained in the first half of this year.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.9 percent from 4 percent. That's near an 18-year low of 3.8 percent reached in May.

Employers added an average of 224,000 new workers in the first six months of this year, a faster pace than in 2017. The pickup has impressed many economists because it's happening late in the economic expansion, which has entered its 10th year and is now the second-longest in U.S. history.

The economy grew in the April-June quarter at its fastest pace in four years. Business and consumers are optimistic, suggesting solid hiring is likely to continue.

