Fire whirl brings critical conditions in Northern California

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

A tornado that touched down in Queens felled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.

A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as the pair awaited rescue from the heat and flames.

(Grass Valley Fire Department via AP). In this photo taken July 28, 2018, provided by the Grass Valley Fire Department, a cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as it awaited rescue from the heat and...

Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters.

(Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP). FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, Br...

The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

Experts say a deadly Northern California wildfire burned so hot at its peak that it created a cyclone of flames that reached 143 mph.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

A 12-year-old Chinese tourist has been found safe in New York a day after her tour group reported her missing from a Washington-area airport.

(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows JinJing Ma. Police are searching for the 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Police said in a statement th...

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Firefighters battling deadly and destructive blazes in Northern California faced worsening weather conditions on Friday after a record-breaking fire tornado last week.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for critical fire weather conditions into Saturday, saying a series of dry low-pressure systems passing through the region would bring afternoon wind gusts.

Much of the destruction was caused by a tornado of flames that the National Weather Service said reached 143 mph (230 kph) on July 26.

NWS meteorologist Duane Dykema said the "fire whirl" had an intensity rivaled by some of the most destructive Midwest tornadoes recorded.

Dykema said the whirl uprooted trees and tore roofs from home.

Dykema said the whirl measured a 3 on the five-level Enhanced Fujita scale, which scientists use to classify the strength of tornados. California has not recorded a tornado of that strength since 1978.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation with extremely low humidity and high winds. New fires will grow rapidly out of control, in some cases people may not be able to evacuate safely in time should a fire approach," the weather service said in its bulletin for the Mendocino area north of San Francisco.

Forecasters said areas with the highest threat included a massive blaze near the city of Redding and the Mendocino Complex of two fires north of San Francisco.

The 206-square-mile (533-square-kilometer) Carr Fire 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of the Oregon border was 39 percent contained after destroying 1,060 homes and many other structures.

Two firefighters and four other people have been killed since the blaze, which ignited July 23, raced with extraordinary fury toward the region's largest city. More than 1,300 homes remained threatened.

Dykema said wildfires typically create whirls but rarely of the strength of the one recorded July 26.

Whirls are created when hot air rises and twists tightly, he said. The hotter the fire, the faster the air rises and the tighter it twists until it takes off as a tornado.

To the southwest of Redding, new evacuations were ordered late Thursday at the Mendocino Complex, where twin fires have ravaged a combined 240 square miles (621 square kilometers), destroyed 41 residences and threatened 9,200 homes.

One of the fires rapidly expanded overnight.

In Sierra Nevada, firefighters achieved 41 percent containment of a 115-square-mile (298-square-kilometer) forest fire that has shut down Yosemite Valley and other adjacent portions of Yosemite National Park at what is normally the height of summer tourism.

Two firefighters have been killed there since a fire erupted just west of Yosemite in the Sierra National Forest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.