Recall: Vanilla Almond Breeze Almond Milk Could Contain Milk - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Recall: Vanilla Almond Breeze Almond Milk Could Contain Milk

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect

Some refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk half-gallons are being recalled due to the possibility of them containing milk. 

HP Hood LLC announced the voluntarily recall of a limited number of half-gallon (1.89 L) cartons.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the company cautioned.

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. To date, there has been one report of an allergic reaction. Medical treatment or hospitalization was not required, according to a news release.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI. 

The recall only applies to the following product: refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018. To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109 
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109 
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109 
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

and a Universal Product Code (UPC barcode) of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts. Below is a photo of the affected product and stamped information on the carton.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or visit http://www.bluediamond.comto complete a web form. Consumers with questions may contact Blue Diamond at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 7 PM Eastern Time.

This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.