The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...

Air Force authorities are trying to find out what triggered a 911 call on a sprawling Ohio base that caused a chaotic "active shooter" reaction.

(Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP). People run with their hands up amid reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Medical marijuana patients insist they were better off before recreational use became legal in Nevada last July, and tourists still have no place to smoke it legally, but otherwise the state's first year of adult-use pot sales has exceeded expectations.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this July 30, 2018, photo, Paul Whiterock smells marijuana for sale at 420 Sahara Wellness in Las Vegas. Nevada regulators and industry insiders say the state's first year of adult-use marijuana sales has exceeded their expec...

Police in suburban Denver say officers told an armed homeowner to drop his gun five times before fatally shooting the 73-year-old who had killed an intruder attacking his grandson.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. The homeowner ...

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Daniel Atha holds the specimen of a swamp rose he collected in 2014, when he was working to document all of Central Park's naturally occurring plants in New York. The results of that surv...

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Daniel Atha, left, and Brian Boom, right, look at two New York Botanical Garden specimens of a hardy plant called Italian arum in New York. The plant has the potential to take over and di...

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt poses for a picture showing her profile on iNaturalist, the app where she records all the plants and animals she finds in New York City. With 7,379 observations and 736 speci...

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...

By EMILIANO RODRIGUEZ MEGA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Susan Hewitt found a special prize recently while wandering the streets of New York.

The 70-year-old spotted a mysterious patch of bright green leaves with tiny white flowers in a raised flower bed. It turned out to be tropical Mexican clover, a weed common in South America and Florida's orange groves, but never recorded before in the state.

"I get a tremendous kick out of identifying things," she said. "There's nothing more exciting."

Hewitt volunteers for an ambitious project to photograph all the wild plants that dwell in New York City. On Friday, the organizers announced that citizen scientists had catalogued more than 26,000 sightings, and documented new populations of invasive species and native weeds that seem to be disappearing, like the green comet milkweed.

Started last year by scientists at the New York Botanical Garden, the effort makes up for the lack of manpower to survey the entire city.

"There are just not enough of us," said Regina Alvarez, a professor at Dominican College in New York who isn't part of the effort. "What we're studying requires a lot of data and it's really hard for the number of scientists that are out there to do all that work."

The project so far has attracted 730 volunteers armed with smartphones who've hit the streets for the quest, called New York City EcoFlora.

Hewitt, a self-described naturalist who grew up near the English village where Charles Darwin lived, made her discovery last month in front of a massive apartment building in Manhattan's Upper East Side. She fires up her iPhone X every time she spots something new or interesting. A fragile tree seedling sticking out of a manhole cover? Click. A white petunia hidden among weeds? Click.

Botanist Brian Boom, who heads the project, said the scientific community wasn't really thinking about the need to engage with regular folks when he was a graduate student in the early 1980s.

"There was a sense of, 'This is what we do. And you can go out and look at the birds and that's great. But, you know, we'll do the science,'" he said.

Not anymore. Scientists have become increasingly aware of how citizens can contribute to their research.

Digital platforms like iNaturalist, a mobile app where citizens share their observations of plants and animals, estimate that people have made dozens of noteworthy discoveries around the world. And a 2017 study found that more than half the material in the Global Biodiversity Information Facility -an open-access database with information about all types of life on Earth- comes from volunteers.

"Many citizens are experts in their own way," said Mark Chandler, a field biologist at Earthwatch Institute in Boston who isn't part of the project. "If we can get them to start recording the (biodiversity) in their backyards, they can really make a huge contribution."

Citizen scientists in the EcoFlora effort have documented at least six plants never recorded before in New York state and two new plants for North America. The observations already are helping prepare for future threats. In July, the project challenged its volunteers to locate every tree of heaven in the city. These rapidly growing trees with pale gray bark and a stinky smell are the preferred host of an Asian moth that can harm crops and forests. Mapping the host plant will allow researchers know where to look for the insect once it shows up.

"It hasn't been found in New York (state) yet. But it'll come," said botanist Daniel Atha. "For sure, it'll come."

Volunteers have their own reasons for participating.

Zihao Wang, 29, used to look for plants on his own, exploring the green patches he found on Google Maps. Now, he's one of the most active members with 538 species identified so far. When he's not hunting for plants as a hobby, he works for the city's parks department.

"I want to see a version of New York City that's different from everybody else's," Wang said. "I'm always surprised by how much nature still exists here."

___

Follow Emiliano Rodriguez Mega on Twitter: @mapache_rm

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.