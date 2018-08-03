Florida lobster fishermen fear trade war amid Irma recovery

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver.

Air Force authorities are trying to find out what triggered a 911 call on a sprawling Ohio base that caused a chaotic "active shooter" reaction.

(Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP). People run with their hands up amid reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Medical marijuana patients insist they were better off before recreational use became legal in Nevada last July, and tourists still have no place to smoke it legally, but otherwise the state's first year of adult-use pot sales has exceeded expectations.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this July 30, 2018, photo, Paul Whiterock smells marijuana for sale at 420 Sahara Wellness in Las Vegas.

Police in suburban Denver say officers told an armed homeowner to drop his gun five times before fatally shooting the 73-year-old who had killed an intruder attacking his grandson.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo.

New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.

(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project.

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys.

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton walks among his lobster traps in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys.

By JENNIFER KAY

Associated Press

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) - Just as they prepare for a crucial harvest in the wake of Hurricane Irma, lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

Lobsters are among the seafood and other U.S. goods hit by Chinese tariffs in early July, after the Trump administration put tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods.

Florida's nearly eight-month commercial spiny lobster fishing season opens Monday. Keys fishermen had hoped the harvest would help them recoup losses from last September's hurricane, which made landfall in the Keys with 130-mph (210-kph) winds.

But the industry has come to depend on Chinese exports over the last decade, and fishermen worry tariffs that could raise prices by 25 percent will send the Chinese market looking for lobster in another country's waters.

"Coming into this year, we were hoping for better prices because of the loss of traps, gear and revenue," said Ernie Piton, president of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen's Association and a lobster fisherman.

"Hopefully the tariffs will get figured out because you can't run your boat and not make money, especially after a hurricane year when you've lost so much," Piton said in a recent interview outside his Key Largo home, where he docks his boat, "Risky Business II."

About 90 percent of the spiny lobsters caught by the Keys fleet go to China, Piton said, adding he estimates that 97 percent of his own catch goes to China. The domestic market for lobster had not been able to match the prices the Chinese would pay.

"Back 10 years ago, before the Chinese came in, we were getting $3 a pound, which you can't operate our boats on," Piton said.

After exports to China began, prices climbed as high as $22 a pound, fluctuating around the Chinese calendar of holidays and festivals, Piton said.

The average price per pound of spiny lobsters has averaged around $8 over the last several years, according to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Lobster harvests from South Florida, including the Keys, totaled between 5 million pounds (2 million kilograms) and 6 million pounds (3 million kilograms) in the past four years. But last year, when Irma disrupted the early part of the season, the catch dropped to 3.6 million pounds (1.6 million kilograms), according to preliminary wildlife commission data.

Irma wiped out roughly 90,000 out of 474,000 lobster traps in the Keys, Piton said. At $40 per trap, replacement costs add up, on top of boat repairs and maintenance amid lost revenue.

Piton said lobster fishermen just have to wait and see whether Chinese buyers will still find Florida spiny lobsters cost-effective to export.

"There's a concern they're looking elsewhere," Piton said. "If the Chinese do leave, it would be absolutely devastating to our fishery."

Peter Quinter, an international trade expert at the GrayRobinson law firm in Miami, said Keys fishermen have good reason to be concerned, since they face the same rising prices for Chinese products as other U.S. consumers, and tariffs on steel and aluminum will raise prices for boat parts and fishing equipment.

He said they also face a long-term threat: a potentially permanent shift in the lobster market. Even if the trade war between China and the U.S. was resolved quickly, China and other countries could conclude markets outside the U.S. can provide comparable goods and services at lower prices and without the political baggage.

"If the Chinese consumer is no longer looking at the U.S. for merchandise or products, this is not a one-time or seasonal problem," Quinter said. "Long after Trump is gone, they'll be negatively affected."

President Donald Trump defended his trade agenda while addressing supporters Tuesday in Tampa, accusing China and others of having "targeted our farmers." He added, "You know what our farmers are saying? 'It's OK, we can take it."

Florida's Republican governor, Rick Scott, said in a statement last month that he would continue talking to the Trump administration about the tariffs "to ensure Florida companies are treated fairly."

Scott is campaigning to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, who last month blasted Trump for the trade war, saying boat manufacturers in Florida already have reported millions of dollars in orders falling through because of the tariffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.