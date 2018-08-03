Boy, 3, dies after being found in parked car in El Reno - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Boy, 3, dies after being found in parked car in El Reno

Posted: Updated:

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died after being found inside a parked vehicle in El Reno.

Police say officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday where the child was found unconscious in the vehicle in the city on the western edge of Oklahoma City.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's name and a suspected cause of death have not been released.

Police have announced no arrests, but say a "person of interest" is being questioned about the death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.