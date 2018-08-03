Boy, 3, dies after being found in parked car in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died after being found inside a parked vehicle in El Reno.

Police say officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday where the child was found unconscious in the vehicle in the city on the western edge of Oklahoma City.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's name and a suspected cause of death have not been released.

Police have announced no arrests, but say a "person of interest" is being questioned about the death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.