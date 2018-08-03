Oklahoma's Tax-Free Weekend Has Begun

Oklahoma's annual tax-free weekend has begun.

All clothing and shoes that cost less than $100 per item are exempt from sales tax. The exemption began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 3 and will end at midnight on August 5.

According to OK.gov, this exemption does not apply to the sale of any accessories or to the sale of any special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use or to the rental of clothing or footwear.

The list of items included in the sales tax holiday:

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Ear muffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoe laces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel