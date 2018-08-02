El Reno Toddler Dies After Being Discovered In Hot Car

The El Reno Police Department says a toddler died after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle.More >>
The El Reno Police Department says a toddler died after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle.More >>
A Green Country family faced a heart-wrenching decision after learning their baby boy wouldn't survive once he was born. At just 10 weeks, Samantha and Austin Ball learned their son's skull wouldn't fully develop.More >>
A Green Country family faced a heart-wrenching decision after learning their baby boy wouldn't survive once he was born. At just 10 weeks, Samantha and Austin Ball learned their son's skull wouldn't fully develop.More >>