El Reno Toddler Dies After Being Discovered In Hot Car

The El Reno Police Department says a toddler died after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle.

According to the report, emergency crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. Hoff Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the child, who has only been identified as being a white male and approximately 3-years-old. He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The El Reno PD says a person of interest connected to the death has been identified. At this time, that person's name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.