El Reno Police Arrest Father Of Toddler Who Died In Hot Car

The El Reno Police Department have made one arrest after a toddler died from a hot car death.

Police confirmed to News 9 the arrest of Adam Kolar, the toddler's father. The child died after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle.

NEW INFO: El Reno Police just told me they have made one arrest in regards to the toddler who died in a hot car Thursday. They confirm the man arrested was the boys father and his name is Adam Kolar. They told me a release with more information should be coming. @NEWS9 — Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) August 3, 2018

According to the report, emergency crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. Hoff Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the child, who has only been identified as being a white male and approximately 3-years-old. He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.