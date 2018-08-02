Police chief: Unclear if homeowner heard orders to drop gun

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.

Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.

A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.

A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Police in suburban Denver say officers told an armed homeowner to drop his gun five times before fatally shooting the 73-year-old who had killed an intruder attacking his grandson.

Police in suburban Denver say officers told an armed homeowner to drop his gun five times before fatally shooting the 73-year-old who had killed an intruder attacking his grandson.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. The homeowner ...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. The homeowner ...

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...

(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...

The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, a child holds the hand of a Lutheran Social Services worker as she looks back to a man as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services in Phoenix. The Trump administration and the America...

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, a child holds the hand of a Lutheran Social Services worker as she looks back to a man as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services in Phoenix. The Trump administration and the America...

Former Tennessee Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn have won their party primaries and will face off in the race for a critical U.S. Senate seat.

Former Tennessee Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn have won their party primaries and will face off in the race for a critical U.S. Senate seat.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn campaigns Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at a cafe in Brentwood, Tenn. Blackburn is strongly embracing President Donald Trump as she claims the Republican nomination for Tennessee's open U.S. Sen...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn campaigns Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at a cafe in Brentwood, Tenn. Blackburn is strongly embracing President Donald Trump as she claims the Republican nomination for Tennessee's open U.S. Sen...

Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.

Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most...

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about a shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. The homeowner was shot and kille...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, pauses during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. The homeowner...

(Aurora, Colo., Police Department via AP). In this undated booking photograph supplied by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, 26-year-old Dajon Harper is shown. Harper was shot and killed by a decorated Vietnam veteran after Harper broke into the man...

(Black Family Photo via AP). This undated photo provided by the Black Family attorney shows Richard Black, who was shot and killed by police in Aurora, Colo. on Monday, July 29, 2018 after he killed an intruder in his home. Family lawyer Siddhartha H. ...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. The homeowner ...

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Thirty-three seconds after arriving at a suburban Denver home where a man had broken in and attacked an 11-year-old boy, police officers heard shots fired inside.

An armed man came into view, police said Thursday, refusing five orders to drop his gun. He started to come toward officers and raise a flashlight he held in his other hand.

An officer fired four rounds, killing 73-year-old Richard Black, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in the department's first detailed account of the shooting early Monday.

The officers soon found the intruder - 26-year-old Dajon Harper - dead in a bathroom from shots Black fired to protect his grandson. Those were the shots officers heard after arriving at the chaotic scene.

Metz said he did not hear the uniformed officers identify themselves as police in body camera video. He acknowledged that Black, a decorated Vietnam veteran, had a "significant hearing impairment" from his military service that may have made it hard for him to hear the orders to drop his gun.

Police will not release bodycam footage yet, citing the wishes of the Black family and prosecutors who will decide whether to charge the unidentified officer who opened fire.

Portions of the audio and video are hard to understand because of background noise, including screaming, but the police chief said a forensic review will try to clear it up.

A family lawyer said Black's wife, Jeanette, gave an emergency dispatcher physical descriptions of Black, her son and the intruder, but Metz said those were not found on any of the 911 recordings.

Black was white, and Harper was black.

The Black family said in a statement released by police that Jeanette Black's 911 call was difficult to understand and acknowledged the police department's position that the officers did not receive descriptions.

Jeanette Black was heard on bodycam footage saying, "He has a gun," as police arrived, but Metz said he does not know if the officer heard that.

In one of several 911 recordings released Thursday night, a woman who identified herself as Harper's mother told the dispatcher that her son was on drugs but was unarmed.

"He's literally kicked in some people across the street door. ... He's on some type of drug or something," she said frantically. "He's running through the neighborhood busting cars, busting in people's doors while they sleep. I don't know what he's on. He's bleeding."

The woman later said Harper is "hurting this little baby. He kicked in their door."

Harper, who was released from prison in February after serving time for weapons and menacing charges, broke into the home by knocking open the front door. He had left a party across the street, where he became out of control, acting irrationally and damaging cars, Metz said.

Some partygoers followed him into Black's house to try to get Harper to come back, adding to the confusion. Others were standing outside with Black's wife when police arrived.

The police chief said Black acted heroically to protect his family but also defended the actions of his officers, including the one who killed Black, a fellow military veteran who was involved in another fatal police shooting just over a month ago.

The officer returned to duty 14 days after that shooting, which Metz said was much longer than the minimum three days of leave recommended by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

"They were not reckless. These officers responded how I would expect them to respond, given the very limited information they had," he said.

Sighing and looking down at the floor, Metz said the body camera video was heartbreaking.

"I can tell you that when my folks sat around the table and first saw it - and I'm talking about police personnel who have been on the job 25, 30 years who have seen just about everything - there wasn't a dry eye around the table," the chief said.

"It is very horrific to watch, not just from the standpoint of watching a man who saved his family get shot but also knowing what that little boy was subjected to," he said.

In their statement, the Black family urged people not to threaten or harass police because of what happened, noting that Richard Black deeply appreciated law enforcement.

___

Associated Press writer Thomas Peipert contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.