Senator Inhofe On The National Defense Authorization Act

Congress approved of a defense spending bill that supports President Trump's call for a bigger, stronger military. After approval in the host last week, the Senate passed it Wednesday.

For Senator Inhofe, the Acting Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, there is probably nothing in Washington more sacred to him than the National Defense Authorization Act. Especially the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, which is named after his friend, and a man he calls a national hero, John McCain, who's dying from brain cancer.

The price tag on the bill is $716 billion dollars, and Inhofe says it will help make up for years of neglect and cuts under President Obama.

The Senate passed the bill 87 to ten. The few 'no' votes came from Senators who wanted to see tougher sanctions on Chinese technology firms.

Senator Inhofe spoke to members of the Midwest City Chamber of commerce Thursday morning, about the defense authorization bill and other issues.

Inhofe says he recently returned from a trip to the South China Sea, where they are building a series of islands, they claimed to be for self-defense, but he and others are skeptical.

"And all of our allies think that, when you look at what they're doing with these islands, it's like they're preparing for World War Three... So, It's a serious think out there, and we've got a lot of catching up to do, and that's what this bill is all about." said Inhofe.

On another topic, Inhofe says he has not spoken with former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt since he stepped down last month . He says he's not sure what Pruitt will do next, but he thinks he did the right thing.