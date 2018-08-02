Police called on black student eating lunch at Smith College

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Trump at rally makes false claim on photo IDs for groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside Earth

Deep origin of rare blue diamonds revealed in their flaws

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

Back to rubble, some 'lost everything' in California fire

AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.

Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.

A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.

Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts college president is apologizing after campus police were called to investigate a black student quietly eating her lunch in a common room.

Smith College President Kathleen McCartney says in a letter Thursday the college is hiring a "third-party investigator" to review the incident and that every Smith staff member will undergo mandatory anti-bias training.

Officials say an employee at the Northampton college called 911 Tuesday to report someone appeared "out of place" in the building.

The school says there was nothing suspicious. McCartney has apologized to the undergraduate student, who is a teaching assistant this summer.

The woman who has identified herself as the student posted on Facebook that it was outrageous she couldn't eat her lunch in peace.

She added: "All I did was be black."

