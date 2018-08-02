Man's Body Found On Roadside In West Siloam Springs

Congress approved of a defense spending bill that supports President Trump's call for a bigger, stronger military. After approval in the host last week, the Senate passed it Wednesday.More >>
Congress approved of a defense spending bill that supports President Trump's call for a bigger, stronger military. After approval in the host last week, the Senate passed it Wednesday.More >>
Thieves steal the wheelchair accessible van of a double amputee in Shawnee.More >>
Thieves steal the wheelchair accessible van of a double amputee in Shawnee.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!