Friends say suspect in Bush's doctor's killing was a mystery

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Back to rubble, some 'lost everything' in California fire

AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...

Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.

A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate...

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Friends and neighbors of a Houston man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors said that much of the suspect's life was a mystery to them, describing him as respectful and polite, but withdrawn.

State records show Joseph James Pappas had worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years and was also a licensed real estate agent.

The search continued Thursday for Pappas, who's described by authorities as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal.

Houston police said they're also looking into whether Pappas tried to sell various weapons online several days after the July 20 fatal shooting of Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Police allege Pappas shot Hausknecht while the cardiologist rode his bike to work at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday Pappas might have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, in April 1997.

Houston Methodist Hospital was not aware of any previous threats that had been made against Hausknecht, said spokeswoman Stefanie Asin. Any such substantiated threats are reported to law enforcement, she said.

No disciplinary action had ever been taken against Hausknecht, according to the Texas Medical Board.

Hausknecht was shot three times while he was on his bike and Acevedo said the shots that Pappas is accused of firing as he also rode on a bike "took some skill."

Pappas had worked from 1983 through 1995 as a peace officer with two Houston-area constable offices. He also worked from 1995 through 2013 as a reserve officer for these same constable offices, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

His father, Joseph James Pappas Sr., also worked as a peace and reserve officer for these same constable offices for more than 26 years. The elder Pappas was also an Army colonel, having served in WWII, and had worked as an attorney, according to his obituary.

Pappas' father died in 2010.

"The whole thing about Joey is amazing. I'm stunned," said Kathy Bilinosky, whose father was good friends with the elder Pappas.

Bilinosky, who grew up on the street behind the Pappas home in southwest Houston, said the younger Pappas was respectful but she didn't spend much time with him or his sister.

"They didn't go bike riding with us or any of that stuff," said Bilinosky, 63, who now lives in Bryan, Texas. "They more stayed home than most of the kids on the block."

Bilinosky said that in 1997, Pappas' mother, Julia Alice Walker, had gone into surgery and died unexpectedly.

Neighbor Jim Herd said the death of Pappas' mother "hit him hard." But he doesn't remember hearing Pappas speak bitterly about his mother's death.

Herd and Bilinosky said they didn't know what Pappas currently did for a living.

Pappas was licensed as a real estate broker and had a business called "Pappas Realty Company," according to the Texas Real Estate Commission.

The company had an address listed in an office building across the street from Houston's high-end Galleria mall. But the building's management on Thursday didn't have any records showing Pappas as a current or former tenant.

Herd said he knew that Pappas collected firearms.

On Armslist.com, a website where people can sell firearms, someone with the same phone number as Pappas' real estate company had several listings for a variety of weapons and accessories, including a .38-caliber revolver, a semi-automatic rifle and some bullet-proof vests.

"We're aware of it and we're looking into it," Houston police spokesman Victor Senties said regarding the listings on the web site.

Bilinosky said as the search continues for Pappas, she hopes that nobody else is hurt.

"If I could talk to Joey, I would say, 'We still love you sweetie,'" she said. "It's just such a shock."

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at www.twitter.com/juanlozano70

