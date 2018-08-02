Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug... (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). FILE--In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown under grow lights at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A state-ordered report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, suggests that Colorado... (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). FILE--In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown under grow lights at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A state-ordered report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, suggests that Colorado...
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE--In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a worker waters marijuana plants at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A state-sponsored study released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, shows that Colorado's marij... (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE--In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a worker waters marijuana plants at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A state-sponsored study released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, shows that Colorado's marij...
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE --In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, Tim Cullen, chief executive officer of the Colorado Harvest Company, holds up a marijuana bud ready for sale in Denver. A state-sponsored study released Thursd... (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE --In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, Tim Cullen, chief executive officer of the Colorado Harvest Company, holds up a marijuana bud ready for sale in Denver. A state-sponsored study released Thursd...
(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines a bud that is going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. A new report by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area finds th... (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana harvester examines a bud that is going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. A new report by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area finds th...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Back to rubble, some 'lost everything' in California fire

    Back to rubble, some 'lost everything' in California fire

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-08-02 21:53:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
    Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
    Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>

  • States vow to continue fight against Trump's car fuel rules

    States vow to continue fight against Trump's car fuel rules

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-08-02 21:51:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most...More >>
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.More >>

  • Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-08-02 21:51:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>
    •   

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market. But in both states pot prices have plummeted.

An Oregon report by law enforcement found nearly 70 percent of legal marijuana grown goes unsold, while a state-commissioned Colorado study released Thursday found most growers are planting less than half of their legal allotment and still meeting demand.

Oregon has a vast number of illegal marijuana grows competing with the legal market. Yet in both states retail marijuana prices have fallen by about 50 percent since 2015.

The information offers case studies for California and other pot-friendly states as they ramp up their legal markets.

___

Follow AP's marijuana coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.