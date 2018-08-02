Prosecution: California killing motivated by anti-gay hate

Thursday, August 2 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:14:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...
AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.More >>
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Southern California prosecutors say a man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student carried out the killing because the victim was gay.
Orange County prosecutors said Thursday they will file a hate crime sentencing enhancement against 21-year-old Samuel Woodward in the murder of 19-year-old sophomore Blaze Bernstein.
District Attorney Tony Rackauckas says investigators reviewed Woodward's cellphone, laptop and social media and found hateful materials against a range of groups and substantial evidence Bernstein was killed because he was gay.
Bernstein went missing in January while on a home visit. His body was found buried at a park.
Authorities say Bernstein went to the park with Woodward the night he disappeared. The two had attended the same high school in Orange County.
Woodward has pleaded not guilty.
