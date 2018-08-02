Prosecution: California killing motivated by anti-gay hate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Southern California prosecutors say a man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student carried out the killing because the victim was gay.

Orange County prosecutors said Thursday they will file a hate crime sentencing enhancement against 21-year-old Samuel Woodward in the murder of 19-year-old sophomore Blaze Bernstein.

District Attorney Tony Rackauckas says investigators reviewed Woodward's cellphone, laptop and social media and found hateful materials against a range of groups and substantial evidence Bernstein was killed because he was gay.

Bernstein went missing in January while on a home visit. His body was found buried at a park.

Authorities say Bernstein went to the park with Woodward the night he disappeared. The two had attended the same high school in Orange County.

Woodward has pleaded not guilty.

