Union States Bixby Transfer Charged With Rape Will Not Play

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

On Wednesday it was reported that one of the Bixby High School football players charged with rape by instrumentation of a teammate had transferred to Union Public Schools and had been listed on the preseason roster.

Thursday Union Public Schools issued a statement about the student saying that he will not be participating.

“District officials at Union Public Schools have decided that until the judicial process has concluded, Colten Cable will not be participating in Union’s football program. Given the gravity of the charges he faces, we are concerned about this being a distraction from the goals we have as an educational institution.”

Cable is one of four Bixby students charged with one count of rape by instrumentation. Attorneys for the accused argued that what happened wasn’t a sexual assault, but a prank that got out of hand.  The victim testified he didn’t believe it was sexual. The judge ruled, however, that there was sufficient support for a charge of rape by instrumentation to proceed to trial.

