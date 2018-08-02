Sanders Won't Dispute Claim That Media Is 'Enemy' Of People - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Sanders Won't Dispute Claim That Media Is 'Enemy' Of People

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has refused to break with the president and say she does not think the news media is the "enemy" of the American people.

Sanders was pressed on the question Thursday by CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a White House briefing.

In a heated exchange, Sanders listed a litany of complaints against the press and blamed the media for inflaming tensions in the country.

The exchange came hours after the president's eldest daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, said in an interview that she does not view the news media as "the enemy of the people," breaking with her father.

Acosta later walked out of the briefing in protest. Another reporter quickly filled his seat.

