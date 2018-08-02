Preseason Coaches Poll Released: OU 5th, OSU 25th - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Preseason Coaches Poll Released: OU 5th, OSU 25th

The preseason college football poll was released Thursday. Here's a first look at where the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys are ranked:

1 Alabama (61)

2 Clemson (3)

3 Ohio St (1)

4 UGA

5 OU

6 UW

7 Wisconsin

8 Miami

9 PSU

10 Auburn

11 ND

12 Michigan St

13 Stanford

14 Michigan

15 USC

16 TCU

17 VT

18 Miss St

19 FSU

20 WVU

21 Texas

22 Boise St

23 UCF

24 LSU

25 Oklahoma State

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
