Suspect ID'd in shooting of Colorado police officer

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Southern California prosecutors say a man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student carried out the killing because the victim was gay.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platform.

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

A young Connecticut woman didn't want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady, so she turned it into a permanent tattoo.

Police say a couple baby-sitting children for six days forced a girl to drink dog urine, knocked her brother unconscious and caused them injuries that required hospitalization.

This undated photo provided by the Bradford County Correctional Facility in Troy, Pa., shows Shyann Marie Hills, of Towanda, Pa., arrested Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, and charged with dozens of crimes.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

A police officer is in the hospital after being critically wounded in a shootout in Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado Springs police officer was critically wounded in an early morning street shootout Thursday, and authorities asked the public for any information about the shooting suspect, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Cem Duzel was among several officers who responded to a call about shots fired east of downtown, not far from the U.S. Olympic Training Center, Police Chief Pete Carey said. They found an armed suspect, gunfire was exchanged and Duzel was wounded, Carey told reporters at the hospital where Duzel was being treated.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31. He, too, was hospitalized but was expected to recover.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about Al Khammasi to contact authorities. It said charges were pending.

"This has been an extremely difficult year with law enforcement, officers being hurt or killed, in particular in our region," Carey said. "Please keep Officer Duzel, his family and the Colorado Springs police department in your thoughts and prayers."

Three law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in Colorado over a five-week stretch starting on New Year's Eve. El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was fatally shot in Colorado Springs on Feb. 5 - the last in the string of deaths.

Investigators said a suspected car thief fired a semi-automatic handgun, killing Flick, after the deputy and other officers confronted him in an apartment complex parking lot. The suspect, Manuel Zetina, 19, also was killed.

Duzel has been a police officer in Colorado Springs for five years. In 2015, he and other officers were in the news for helping rescue a bear cub who managed to get her head stuck in a plastic bottle. KRDO-TV reported that they were not able to remove the bottle but managed to get the bear in a patrol car and take her to a wildlife officer.

