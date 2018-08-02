White House: Trump Receives New Letter From Kim Jong Un - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

White House: Trump Receives New Letter From Kim Jong Un

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
In this June. 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. In this June. 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The White House says President Donald Trump received a new letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Wednesday following up on their Singapore summit.

Trump tweeted early Thursday his thanks to Kim "for your nice letter -- I look forward to seeing you soon!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the correspondence is "aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore" and "advancing the commitments made" in the leaders' joint statement there.

The White House is not addressing whether Trump and Kim may again meet.

Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. military leaders in Hawaii on Wednesday received the remains of missing U.S. soldiers from the Korean War.

The letter comes amid concerns over North Korea's ballistic missile program and commitment to denuclearization.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.