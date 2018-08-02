Police: Woman, man rescued from New York City's East River - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: Woman, man rescued from New York City's East River

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say a naked woman pulled from the East River was screaming incoherently as she swam under a pier and told officers rescuing her that she had no interest in getting out of the water.

Officer Vincent Fulgieri said a man who jumped in to help the woman Thursday near the Williamsburg Bridge was able to get out on his own.

The woman, in her 20s, continued south with the calm current. Fulgieri said she seemed despondent and resisted help. It took about an hour to find and rescue her.

Video showed arms flailing as officers in the water and on boats pulled her to safety. She was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The water was about 73 degrees (22.78 Celsius).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.