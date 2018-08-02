NYPD, divers search for woman; man pulled from East River - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NYPD, divers search for woman; man pulled from East River

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:40:36 GMT
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>

  • Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:40:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...
    AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.More >>
    AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.More >>

  • Trump thanks North Korea's Kim for handing over war remains

    Trump thanks North Korea's Kim for handing over war remains

    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:40:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...
    The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
    The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department and divers are searching for a woman in the East River, and a man has been pulled from the water near New York City's Williamsburg Bridge.

WABC-TV is reporting the man was pulled from the river under the bridge shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. The station says divers are searching for a woman who was reported to have been spotted near Pier 36 on the Lower East Side.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.