Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign c...

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

Police are expected to release more information about a police shooting that left a man dead after he shot and killed an intruder at his suburban Denver home.

(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...

CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

By CANDICE CHOI

AP Food Industry Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The founder of Papa John's says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a mistake for the company to scrub him from its marketing materials after he acknowledged using a racial slur last month.

John Schnatter said in an interview with The Associated Press that he believes he can return to TV and radio ads once the public understands the context of his comments.

"My persona resonates with the consumer because it's authentic, it's genuine and it's the truth," Schnatter said in a phone interview late Wednesday, with his lawyer and representative present.

A representative for Papa John's International Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May. He apologized for using the word, but said it was taken out of context and that he didn't use it as an epithet. He resigned as chairman quickly after the report was published, but subsequently called the decision a "mistake."

Since then, Schnatter has criticized Papa John's handling of the matter, saying it acted hastily without investigating what happened. He also criticized the company's failure to clarify his comments last year blaming disappointing pizza sales on the NFL leadership's handling of player protests during the national anthem. Those comments were seen as insensitive to players, and prompted Schnatter stepping down as CEO last year.

Schnatter said the remarks were aimed at the league's leadership, not its players.

Keith Hollingsworth, a professor of business at Morehouse College, said it would be best for the company if Schnatter kept a low profile for the near term, regardless.

"Even if everything he's saying is true, I'm not sure you can convince people of that," Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth said he thinks Schnatter can eventually return in a public role, but that he needs to give it some time.

Even before the backlash to Schnatter's NFL remarks, a key sales figure had been slowing partly because of competitive pressures, noted Alexander Slagle, an analyst for Jefferies. Slagle said he believes the negative publicity will continue to be "painful" for the company, but that "the brand will survive."

Since the NFL remarks last year, Schnatter said he didn't feel comfortable appearing in TV and radio ads. His image remained on a logo that was all over Papa John's website an on its pizza boxes, but the company began removing those too after the latest controversy.

Papa John's had been testing his return to TV and radio ads before the latest controversy, he said.

Though Papa John's may blame its poor performance on him, Schnatter said the company is suffering because it moved away from its "roots" and made too many marketing changes at once. In addition to his disappearance from ads, he said Papa John's stopped focusing on its "better ingredients" mantra and made misguided changes, such as tweaking the red and green in the logo "to cater to the millennials."

Schnatter remains a board member and owns nearly 30 percent of Papa John's stock. Following the Forbes report, Papa John's adopted a "poison pill" plan to prevent him from mounting a takeover.

Papa John's reports its quarterly results next week, and Wall Street analysts expect a key sales figure in North America to decline for the third quarter in a row. Schnatter has requested documents from the company relating to its actions following the Forbes report, and believe they will help vindicate him.

"Once the public actually grasps what the board and what the management did to cause the problem and the truth gets out, of course I can be back in the ads," he said.

Papa John's, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, began operations in 1984 and has more than 5,200 locations globally.

Follow Candice Choi at www.twitter.com/candicechoi

